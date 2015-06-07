CM Anandiben Patel lays foundation for Rs 399-cr VMC project

Chief Minister Anandiben Patel in Vadodara on Saturday evening. (Source: Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

Chief minister Anandiben Patel talked about free check-up facilities for diabetes, breast and cervical cancers that has been launched at government hospitals, at a function in Desar, a new taluka that has been added to Vadodara. During her day-long programme on Saturday, Patel inaugurated a Rs 10.44-crore “ultra modern” taluka Seva Sadan, laid the foundation stone for a vocational training programme at Goraj and visited Parul University at Waghodia to lay the foundation stone for a new university building. Patel also attended a function where she laid the foundation stone for Rs 399-crore project for Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

Speaking at the event in Desar, Patel also talked about the new service launched by state government for the treatment of oral ailment among school-going kids.

She also said that the government was committed to fight malnutrition among children below five. In Vadodara district alone, around 54% kids have been classified as suffering from malnutrition.

Desar is one of the twenty three new talukas that were formed by the state government in 2013 in order to make smaller revenue units simpler for administration. To facilitate e-governance, the CM also launched the website of district primary education office. “I want teachers of primary schools to update new initiatives taken at their schools on social media so that other teachers could get inspired and implement them in their schools,” she said. Patel also laid foundation stone for a drainage gravity line that will work on micro tunneling system, first in the state, costing Rs 121.05 crore. She also launched a string of housing projects for slum rehabilitation and police colony to come up at Bajaniawas, Jamwada, Sanjay Nagar and Indira Nagar.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App