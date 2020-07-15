Close banks temporarily, restrict timings in Surat, demands association

There are over 15,000 bank employees working in various banks in Surat, where more than 40 bankers tested positive for Covid-19, while an employee of State Bank of India died. (Photo: Bloomberg) There are over 15,000 bank employees working in various banks in Surat, where more than 40 bankers tested positive for Covid-19, while an employee of State Bank of India died. (Photo: Bloomberg)

The Mahagujarat Bank Employees’ Association on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Surat Municipal Commissioner BN Pani and District Collector Dr Dhaval Patel demanding temporary closure of banks in Covid-19 containment zones and restriction of bank operations from 10 am to 2 pm with 50 per cent of the staff.

With the rise in Covid cases in Surat city, many areas in the city are cluster zones and hotspots, where most of the nationalised, private and co-operative banks function.

Association president Janak Rawal said, “More than 40 bankers working in different banks have tested positive and one death has taken place. Through the memorandum we have requested the authorities to act on it… to save the lives of bankers.”

The memorandum stated that the bankers come in direct contact with customers from Covid-affected areas as there is physical exchange of documents such as cheque books, cash and passbooks. It also demanded that staffers residing in areas with Covid-19 cases be allowed to work from home.

