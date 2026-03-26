Clinical Establishments Bill seeks to streamline registrations

The minister said, "If any clinical establishments fail to comply with it, then this law has made provision for a fine ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs5 lakh and steps including cancellation of registration. There is also a provision for penal action against medical institutions that do not get registered within the stipulated time frame."

The Gujarat Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed in the state Assembly on Wednesday without opposition. The Bill is aimed at making the registration and regulation process of medical institutions in the state simpler and more efficient.

While presenting the Bill, health minister Praful Pansheriya stated, “This law was enacted in 2021 to provide legal backing to doctors with proper medical qualifications in the state and to control the diagnosis and practice done by unqualified practitioners, and was implemented from September 13, 2022.”

He added, “Under this law, the registration of small clinics, multi-specialty hospitals and laboratories is mandatory. As of March 20, 2026, there are about 41,000 temporary and 2,000 permanent registrations.”