‘Climate targets are important, policies to achieve them more important’, UK MP in Ahmedabad

Describing the current state of climate leadership as “unscientific”, Barry Gardiner, member of parliament in the United Kingdom and the director of Climate Parliament, emphasised that while it is important for nations to set targets, it is “much more important to have policies in place to achieve those targets.”

Speaking at a World Climate Institute event on Global Leadership in Climate Action hosted by Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Indian Green Building Council in Ahmedabad Friday, Gardiner elaborated, “We are acting as if we can stand up against the laws of physics…we can’t argue with planet, we can’t argue with the science and yet what is happening is, governments around the world, leaders around the world are saying that ‘Yea, we will set targets but they won’t be adequate’ or ‘We’ll set adequate targets but then we won’t put in place policies to implement those targets’… Look at what has happened over the past five years – 70 million hectares of productive farmland in India has been lost.”

Adding that parliamentarians play a critical role in taking up the task of climate leadership as they not only enact legislation but also hold “the government’s feet to the fire”, Gardiner said that while India is set to overachieve its 2030 renewables target by 66-67 per cent, it is telling that either it is a “wonderful achievement” or “the targets were set not in line with the science but targets that we knew we could achieve so we would look good when we said we met the targets.”

Pointing out that the global south is increasingly leading the way in climate action, Gardiner implored, “Increasingly the world is coming to realise that it is not simply a climate crisis but rather a climate and biodiversity crisis, climate and nature crisis…It is important to have targets but it is much more important to have policies in place to achieve them.”

Noting that the UK is “critically insufficient in the funding that we are prepared to give other countries to enable them to do what they need to do”, Gardiner added, “We need to be much more open in the UK about the commitment we made years ago as a global community to put in 100 billion USD a year into the global climate fund so that developing countries can afford to make the transition that they need to make.”

Danish ambassador to India Freddy Svane said Denmark takes the view of “no preaching, no teaching” when it comes to climate action. “We cannot tell India to stop using coal because the economic, social impacts are so huge. We should turn around and say ‘we would like to bring our technologies, our skills to you so you can really grow your renewables’. That is how it should be,” he explained.