Cleric among three held in Gujarat for killing man over FB post

A Muslim cleric is among three persons arrested in connection with the killing of a man who allegedly posted a video clip on Facebook which police said “hurt religious sentiments of some people from the minority community in Dhandhuka” in Ahmedabad district.

Ahmedabad (rural) police have arrested Maulana Mohammad Ayub Javarawala (51), a resident of Jamalpur in Ahmedabad, along with Dhandhuka residents Sabbir Chopda (25) and Imtiyaz Pathan (27). They have been remanded in police custody.

Police said Maulana Javarawala provided a pistol and cartridges to Chopda and Pathan who shot dead Kishan Bharwad (27) in Dhandhuka on January 25.

Bharwad had been arrested following a complaint over his Facebook post earlier this month and was out on bail.

The VHP called a bandh in Dhandhuka two days ago and the Gujarat government Saturday decided to transfer the investigation of the murder case to the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, who along with his colleague Kiritsinh Rana, visited Bharwad’s family Friday, promised justice.

“The case of violent incident of Dhandhuka has been handed over to ATS. Gujarat police is committed to provide justice to the victim family,” Sanghavi said in a Twitter post.

Bharwad used to run a photocopy shop in Dhandhuka. The family has land holdings in Chachana village in Surendranagar district. Police said his child was born earlier this month.

Police said Bharwad was on a two-wheeler with his cousin Bhaumik Boliya and they were passing through Modhwada locality of Dhandhuka when Chopda and Pathan, who were on a motorcycle, opened fire around 5.30 pm on January 25. Bharwad, riding pillion, died of a bullet injury later.

Ahmedabad (rural) Superintendent of Police Virendra Yadav said police recovered the weapon on Saturday and a panchnama was done.