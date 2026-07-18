Class 12 sisters in Gujarat attacked with cricket bat by schoolmate’s family

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Two Class 12 sisters in Gujarat’s Bharuch district were allegedly waylaid and thrashed with a cricket bat by their close friend and schoolmate, and her family members on Friday following a dispute over alleged teasing, the police said.
“We have obtained CCTV footage showing the family members beating up both the girls over a quarrel between the minors. The accused have left their home, and we are searching for them,” said a police officer.
According to the police, the sisters, aged 18 and 17, were riding a moped to their tuition classes when they were intercepted by a car. Their schoolmate, a Class 9 student, accompanied by her parents and grandmother, allegedly confronted them, accusing the sisters of teasing the younger girl.
The police said the adults hurled abuses at the sisters before the girl’s father allegedly asked his daughter to bring a cricket bat from the car and instructed her to beat them. The adults then allegedly joined in the assault on the roadside before fleeing the spot after threatening the sisters.
The injured girls called up their mother, who rushed them to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Their father, a businessman, later lodged a complaint against the family members.
The girls’ father told The Indian Express that the Class 9 student was a close friend of his daughters and would often visit their home to play with them. “Both my daughters have internal injuries and are on constant pain relief medication,” he said.
After examining the CCTV footage in the area, the police registered a case against all four accused, including the minor, under charges of voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation.
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