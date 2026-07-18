Class 12 sisters in Gujarat attacked with cricket bat by schoolmate’s family

According to the police, the sisters were on their way to tuition classes when they were intercepted by a car. (AI-generated image)

Two Class 12 sisters in Gujarat’s Bharuch district were allegedly waylaid and thrashed with a cricket bat by their close friend and schoolmate, and her family members on Friday following a dispute over alleged teasing, the police said.

“We have obtained CCTV footage showing the family members beating up both the girls over a quarrel between the minors. The accused have left their home, and we are searching for them,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the sisters, aged 18 and 17, were riding a moped to their tuition classes when they were intercepted by a car. Their schoolmate, a Class 9 student, accompanied by her parents and grandmother, allegedly confronted them, accusing the sisters of teasing the younger girl.