Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Class 12, 10 results not on May 17, GSHSEB trashes ‘fake release’

The ‘fake GSHSEB’ release had stated that the Class 10 and Class 12 general stream results would be declared at 8 am May 17.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
May 17, 2022 5:58:29 am
The results of Class 12 and Class 10 results will not be announced on May 17, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said in a notice Monday.

“Dates for Class 10 and Class 12 general stream results of March 2022 exams have not been announced by the board. The said press release going viral on social media on the result dates is a fake one. So, parents, students and school principals are requested to take note that the board is not going to announce results of Class 10 and Class 12 general stream on May 17,” the statement read.

The statement comes after a “fake” press release announcing Class 12 and Class 10 results started doing the rounds on social media. The board has also filed a police complaint against the ‘fake’ press release.

The board further stated that a police complaint has been filed under cyber crime against unknown persons for making the fake press release viral on social media and misleading students, parents and school principals.

GSHSEB had released the Class 12 Science stream results on May 12.

