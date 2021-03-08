Class 11 student of pvt school in Bharuch found dead in hostel

A 18-year old student of Class 11 was found dead in the bathroom of his school's hostel in Bharuch on Saturday.

According to police, Mohitsinh Gohil, a native of Akhod village in Vagra taluka of Bharuch and a student of Narmada High School, a private CBSE affiliated school in Shuklatirth village under Nabipur of Bharuch, was found dead in the bathroom of boy’s hostel in the afternoon.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gajendrasinh, sub-inspector at Nabipur police station and investigating officer of the case, said, “We received a call on Saturday evening from the school management that the body of a student has been found. On reaching the hostel campus, which is adjacent to school premises, we found out that body of Gohil was found by one of his friends who broke into the toilet after multiple knocks on the door went unanswered. The body was found hanging… We have not found any note from the spot and have registered an accidental death report in the case.”