Class 10, 12 board exams from today, 16.63 lakh students from across state to appear

OVER 16.63 lakh students will appear for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) exams for Class X and XII to commence on Thursday.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraging students across the country to take the exams with complete confidence without any pressure or anxiety through the recently held “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, Gujarat government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani extended his wishes to all the students appearing for the exam in the state and their parents.
“Every individual has a special ability, the Prime Minister has urged them to identify that ability and focus more on their skills and take the exam without any worry. The exam is an opportunity for students to get the result of their year-long hard work. Exams are not the end of life, but a new beginning,” said Vaghani, encouraging students and expressing hope that they would take the exams “with confidence and without any fear or mental burden”.
The Minister also requested the parents of the students to keep the home environment relaxed and increase their enthusiasm instead of putting excessive pressure on the children.
The state government and the education department have ensured necessary facilities and tight security arrangements at all the examination centers so that students can take the examination in a peaceful atmosphere, he added.
More than 9.07 lakh students of Class X, more than 5.01 lakh Class XII General stream, more than 1.19 lakh students of Class XII Science stream and GUJCET students in the state will take the board examination, making a total of 16.63 lakh students across the state.
