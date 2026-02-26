Class 10, 12 board exams from today, 16.63 lakh students from across state to appear

Police personnel stand guard outside the question paper store and strong room inside the strong room centre of the Gujarat Board at a school, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

OVER 16.63 lakh students will appear for the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) exams for Class X and XII to commence on Thursday.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraging students across the country to take the exams with complete confidence without any pressure or anxiety through the recently held “Pariksha Pe Charcha”, Gujarat government spokesperson and senior minister Jitu Vaghani extended his wishes to all the students appearing for the exam in the state and their parents.

“Every individual has a special ability, the Prime Minister has urged them to identify that ability and focus more on their skills and take the exam without any worry. The exam is an opportunity for students to get the result of their year-long hard work. Exams are not the end of life, but a new beginning,” said Vaghani, encouraging students and expressing hope that they would take the exams “with confidence and without any fear or mental burden”.