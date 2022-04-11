Clashes, arson erupt in Gujarat, one killed

One person died and several others, including policemen, were injured as members of two communities clashed during Ram Navami processions in Khambhat town of Anand district in Central Gujarat and Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district of North Gujarat on Sunday.

Shops and vehicles were set ablaze as the groups clashed and threw stones at each other even as police resorted to lathicharge and lobbing of tear gas shells.

According to police, the body of an unidentified man was found in Khambhat town of Anand late Sunday after the clashes. In Himmatnagar, several persons, including four policemen, were injured in stone-pelting.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi called an emergency meeting with senior police officials late at night. Speaking to The Indian Express, Abhishek Gupta, deputy superintendent of police in Khambhat, said, “The body of a man around 60 years of age has been found from the area where the clashes took place. The victim has not been identified yet and the nature of his death will be confirmed only after post-mortem. We have begun a crackdown and four persons have been detained… An FIR will be lodged.”

Anand SP Ajit Rajian said, “The law and order situation in Khambhat is completely under control.”

According to police, clashes started in Himmatnagar town around noon when a religious procession on motorcycles and four-wheelers reached Chhaparia locality of the town, largely dominated by minorities. Instances of stone-pelting, arson, damaging of shops and vehicles were reported till around 3 pm. Another rally was taken out from the same area by the VHP around 4 pm, which started a fresh cycle of stone-pelting, police said.

A member of the VHP faction in Himmatnagar said, “After residents of Chhaparia locality threw stones, the procession was stopped midway. However, the VHP had already scheduled another rally from 4 pm from the same area. Superintendents of police from three districts were providing security cover for the rally when again stone-pelting began. In total, 15 of our workers received head injuries in stone-pelting.”

According to police, four of its personnel were being treated for injuries on Sunday night.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Hitesh Koya, Collector of Sabarkantha, said, “Law and order is completely under control in Himmatnagar… We have got additional police force from SRP and neighbouring districts.”

Meanwhile, the Minority Coordination Committee (MCC), an Ahmedabad-based rights organisation, wrote to the Gujarat DGP, demanding increased security in the clash-hit areas of Himmatnagar and Khambhat along with taking action against the miscreants. “We demand action against anti-social elements who in the garb of religious events had been trying to disrupt peace in Gujarat,” read the letter.

In Devbhumi Dwarka, right wing groups staged a protest claiming that a flag was burnt by unidentified miscreants.