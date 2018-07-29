Clash in Chharanagar: All accused sent to jail, Jignesh Mevani demands actions against police

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani reached Chharanagar to show solidarity with the community (File Photo) Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani reached Chharanagar to show solidarity with the community (File Photo)

The 29 people arrested on Friday at Chharanagar for alleged rioting and assault on a cop were on Saturday sent to Sabarmati Central Jail under judicial custody as police did not seek their remand. Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani, meanwhile, reached Chharanagar to show solidarity with the community, and sought action against police for allegedly beating up innocent people.

The two Chhara men who had allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector on Thursday night is still untraceable, police said. Following the assault on Sub-Inspector D K Mori, who was patrolling in Chharanagar, police conducted raids in the area that ended up in violent clash with the locals.

According to advocates who represented the accused before judge R B Solanki, 20 out of the 29 accused recorded their statements. They have alleged that they were mercilessly beaten up by the police for no reason. The court ordered the jail authorities to get the accused medically examined and sought a report.

Daring the police to resort to similar action in posh localities like Satellite and Navrangpura, Mevani said that action should be taken against police for framing and beating up innocent people. “I won’t say that none of our men are guilty but we won’t tolerate attack on a single person. I said the same thing in Bhudarpura colony in Ambawadi where Dalits were attacked. If I or my family members have taken law in our hands, we should be dealt with as per law. But at the same time, if police have attacked, action should be taken as per law,” he told a gathering of Chharas. “I want to say this before the people of Gujarat that why don’t (police) take similar action in Satellite or Navrangpura?,” he asked, adding that police enter Muslim localities, Dalit and Chhara communities’ societies, but they should also enter posh neighbourhoods.

Mevani told the community not to tolerate any injustice but at the same time told them not to defend anyone among them who has done wrong.

A group of Chharas, meanwhile, approached Sardarnagar police station, seeking permission for a rally on Sunday, which was granted. Chharanagar is known for running illegal breweries. For the past several months, the local police had been carrying out raids in the locality in search of liquor. The locals have been complaining about police high-handedness during those raids.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App