Clash at Vadodara village leaves 8 injured; 22 arrested

As many as 22 people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a clash, in which eight persons were injured, at Barkal village in Vadodara.

The incident happened on Monday night. According to police, a fews day back, a group of villagers had questioned a few girls, living in a nearby hostel, when they were allegedly wandering outside during the lockdown period.

Those residing in the hostel were migrant labourers, police said adding that they confronted the villagers which led to the clash.

Meanwhile, a priest from Rajasthan, who stays in the hostel, has filed a complaint alleging that the some villagers molested the girls which led to the clash.

“As per our investigations, the people residing in the hostel are migrant labourers and they were walking around the village when they were questioned by the villagers. Since the lockdown was in place the villagers wanted to know who they were and where they had come from. But the matter escalated. The other group has also alleged that the villagers have molested the women,” said Investigating Officer Kiritsinh Bihola.

According to a complaint filed by Vinod Patel, a native of Barkal village, a day after the lockdown was imposed, a group of five girls residing in a hostel close to the village border were wandering together when he had asked them to go back to the hostel as prohibitory orders were in place.

The girls however asked Patel not to instruct them what to do and threatened him to book him under charges of molestation. Patel alleged that the next day a group of men residing in the hostel confronted him and his friends. The matter kept escalating and on Monday night, the other group confronted them and attacked them with weapons, Patel alleged. He has named 14 people in the complaint.

In a cross complaint filed by the priest, Sanjay Purohit, a native of Dungarpur in Rajasthan, Patel and his friends had molested the girls on the night of March 25.

A group of men from the hostel had then confronted Patel and his friends over their behaviour, Purohit said in his complaint.

He further said that the matter was resolved as Patel and his friends had apologised. However, on Monday night, the group armed with sticks and sharp-edged weapons barged into the hostel and began thrashing Purohit and others.

Purohit has named 12 persons in his complaint. Police was immediately called in to control the situation.

The 22 people were immediately detained from the spot and later arrested while those injured were moved to the nearby health centre.

Based on both the complaint, all the accused have been booked under sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Patel and the 11 other accused in the second FIR have also been booked under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).

