NFSU Convocatio: Forensic science is ‘Suraksha Kavach’, safeguards justice in digital age: CJI Surya Kant

“EQUALITY OF justice delivered, in any legal system, depends fundamentally on the quality of the evidence placed before decision makers. Judicial reasoning is only as strong as the factual clarity that supports it. Forensic processes are meticulous and transparent. These can resolve narrow disputes, reduce unnecessary delays and enhance confidence in outcomes,” Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said on Friday.

CJI Kant was speaking as the chief guest during the fourth convocation of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gandhinagar.

He said, “A well-prepared forensic report can clarify timelines that would otherwise remain contested… This role is neither ancillary, nor symbolic. It is substantive and consequential. By ensuring that the evidence is examined with discipline and neutrality, you help prevent wrongful conclusions, protect individual rights and reinforce the credibility of institutions. Justice becomes not only more accurate but more humane when supported by reliable scientific inquiry.”