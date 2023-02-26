scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
CJ Gokani inaugurates victimology centre at HC

A brainchild of CJ Gokani and implemented by the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA), Sangathi will have a trained paralegal volunteer who would take down instructions from the victim

Chief Justice Sonia Gokani (Express Photo)
Chief Justice Sonia Gokani Friday inaugurated ‘Sangathi’, a victimology centre where any victim can get expert aid, including counselling, from motivational experts, psychologists, counsellors and subject experts for their issues. She also inaugurated a new website of the Gujarat High Court Arbitration Centre (domestic and international).

A brainchild of CJ Gokani and implemented by the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority (GSLSA), Sangathi will have a trained paralegal volunteer who would take down instructions from the victim and after thorough interaction, would lead them to a corrected path of restoration by referring them to the appropriate resource person.

The victimology centre will facilitate access to the required assistance—legal and otherwise—to victims of any crime and anyone from the vulnerable section, including specially abled children, senior citizens, workers of unorganised sector, victims of natural calamities, specially abled persons finding their difficulty in their inclusion in the mainstream, persons of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

GSLSA will invite and process applications of interested experts inclined to offer their services and the same will be finalised as a panel of experts and detailed guidelines will be formulated with respect to honorarium to be paid to the experts for the services and logistic facilities that can be offered by GSLSA.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 02:17 IST
