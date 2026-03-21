Liquor permit fraud: Three Ahmedabad hospital staffers booked for Rs 1.8 lakh irregularities

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Three staffers of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital were on Saturday booked for their alleged involvement in irregularities to the tune of Rs 1.8 lakh at the liquor permit office of the facility, police said.
Instead of depositing the funds with the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital, the three allegedly diverted the money paid as liquor fee by applicants.
Shahibaug police on Saturday arrested senior clerk Karshansinh Sonji Vaghela and two outsourced employees Naveenchandra Mangal Dabhi and Vasantkumar Nanji Ninama after a complaint was filed by Dr Jayant Solanki, the medical officer at the hospital.
The FIR stated that as senior clerk, Vaghela was responsible for checking applications in connection with liquor permits. While it was Dabhi’s responsibility to check if the user fee had been paid and issue receipts. Ninama was tasked with making applicants sign a register.
The hospital charges Rs 25,000 to issue a new liquor permit and Rs 20,000 to renew one. This amount, as applicable, must be paid online via QR code, and not in cash. This amount goes to the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital.
In the FIR, Dr Solanki stated, “Two days ago, it came to my attention that the liquor permit fee had been taken in cash from an applicant, but the receipt had the transaction ID of an online transfer of money. Further, this amount has not been deposited in the account of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti.”
Dr Solanki stated he then informed Dr Rakesh Joshi, the medical superintendent, who checked the liquor permit register and found that there had been nine applicants for liquor permits between January 1 and March 17 whose fee amount had not been deposited in the account of the Samiti.
These applicants were contacted, and their receipts were sought. When asked how they had paid the fees, they reportedly said they had paid in cash and received receipts.
Further investigation allegedly found that those working in the liquor permit office were keeping the cash amounts for themselves, which came to around Rs 1.8 lakh.
The three men were booked under BNS sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust), 316(5) (criminal breach of trust by public servant), and 54 (abettor).
AM Ambaliya of the Shahibaug police station said all three accused had been placed under arrest. She further said that while the hospital was conducting an internal investigation, the police would look deeper into the issue to check whether further cash transactions had been diverted from the Rogi Kalyan Samiti by the accused men.
Prima facie, another staffer at the liquor permit office did not appear to be involved in the case, inspector Ambaliya said.
Speaking about the issue, Dr Joshi said, “Four months ago, the fees for liquor permits were set, and we set up the QR code, and applicants were advised to transfer the amount online for transparency, not just at the liquor permit office but also in other places at the hospital as well. When an applicant came forward and informed us that the fee had been taken in cash, we investigated and found that the amount had not been deposited in the account of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, but the applicant still had a transaction ID on his receipt. Further investigation found that at least nine applicants had paid in cash since January. All four people working in the liquor permit office were asked about this, but did not accept that irregularities had taken place. We have formed a five-member committee to investigate further, and those found responsible will face disciplinary action.”
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