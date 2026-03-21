Liquor permit fraud: Three Ahmedabad hospital staffers booked for Rs 1.8 lakh irregularities

Further investigation allegedly found that those working in the liquor permit office were keeping the cash amounts for themselves, which came to around Rs 1.8 lakh. (File Photo)

Three staffers of the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital were on Saturday booked for their alleged involvement in irregularities to the tune of Rs 1.8 lakh at the liquor permit office of the facility, police said.

Instead of depositing the funds with the Rogi Kalyan Samiti of the hospital, the three allegedly diverted the money paid as liquor fee by applicants.

Shahibaug police on Saturday arrested senior clerk Karshansinh Sonji Vaghela and two outsourced employees Naveenchandra Mangal Dabhi and Vasantkumar Nanji Ninama after a complaint was filed by Dr Jayant Solanki, the medical officer at the hospital.

The FIR stated that as senior clerk, Vaghela was responsible for checking applications in connection with liquor permits. While it was Dabhi’s responsibility to check if the user fee had been paid and issue receipts. Ninama was tasked with making applicants sign a register.