Civil court summons singer Kinjal Dave over charges of copyright infringement

AHEAD OF the festival of Navratri, Gujarati singer Kinjal Dave was issued a notice and summons by a city civil court on Saturday. She has been asked to appear before the court on October 10, in relation to copyright infringement charges for her popular garba song, “Char char bangdi vadi gadi”.

Advertising

Australia-based Gujarati singer Kartik Patel had moved the civil suit against Dave — through Red Ribbon Entertainment Pvt Ltd — alleging copyright infringement, seeking an injunction against her performing or playing the song under provisions of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). Patel’s lawyer refused to comment regarding whether any monetary compensation is being sought, owing to the matter is sub judice.

Red Ribbon Entertainment Pvt Ltd had earlier moved the commercial court alleging copyright infringement, but the court did not have jurisdiction following which they moved the city civil court. The present civil suit has been moved against Dave, Saraswati Studio and RDC Media, the studios where the song had been recorded and was later uploaded on their official YouTube channel.