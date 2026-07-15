Civic body launches pilot project to cut noise pollution in Ahmedabad

THE AHMEDABAD Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched a technology-based pilot project to control noise pollution caused by excessive use of vehicle horns in Ahmedabad city.
Under the project, IoT-based YHonk devices developed by a startup, YHonk Technology Private Limited, will be installed in select vehicles. “Data on vehicle horn usage will be collected and analysed with the help of smart noise sensors embedded in the device. By analysing honking patterns, frequencies and trends, the report enables a data-driven understanding of indiscriminate honking, paving the way for targeted interventions and sustainable noise reduction strategies,” AMC authorities said on Wednesday.
On the basis of this data, awareness will be created among drivers about proper and limited use of horns under the Urban Noise Assessment and Mitigation Planning Programme.
As part of the pilot project, YHonk Technology will install the device free of cost in 300 vehicles of different types under the AMC limits. Based on the data collected, necessary guidance and training will also be provided to drivers, so that unnecessary use of horns can be reduced.
“Based on the results of this project, necessary planning and measures will be taken to control noise pollution in the city more effectively,” an AMC official stated.
According to Ahmedabad-based YHonk Technology, the device detects and identifies vehicular honking, thereby facilitating stakeholders to either reward or penalise drivers. The system also has features such as setting a cut-off based on a honk limit on the lines of the universally accepted ‘polluter’s pay principle’.
Since measuring honking alone isn’t the solution, the ecosystem is designed to reshape driver behaviour, encouraging responsible honking through feedback, restrictions, and incentives.
Behaviour modification features
Free Honk Limit
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Each vehicle has a daily honk limit, customised based on usage type.
As the limit approaches, drivers receive real-time audio and visual warnings through an interface.
This instantly makes drivers aware of their honking behaviour, encouraging restraint.
Soft and Hard Horn Locking Mechanism
Once the daily honk limit is exceeded, Soft Lock-The horn requires a longer press to function-and hard Lock- horn gets temporarily disabled- creates conscious effort, breaking the cycle of habitual honking. The system resets at midnight, giving drivers a fresh start daily.
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Reward Programme
Drivers with low honking scores earn digital accolades that become physical badges for their vehicles.
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More