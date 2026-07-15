Civic body launches pilot project to cut noise pollution in Ahmedabad

Since measuring honking alone isn’t the solution, the ecosystem is designed to reshape driver behaviour, encouraging responsible honking through feedback, restrictions, and incentives.

THE AHMEDABAD Municipal Corporation (AMC) has launched a technology-based pilot project to control noise pollution caused by excessive use of vehicle horns in Ahmedabad city.

Under the project, IoT-based YHonk devices developed by a startup, YHonk Technology Private Limited, will be installed in select vehicles. “Data on vehicle horn usage will be collected and analysed with the help of smart noise sensors embedded in the device. By analysing honking patterns, frequencies and trends, the report enables a data-driven understanding of indiscriminate honking, paving the way for targeted interventions and sustainable noise reduction strategies,” AMC authorities said on Wednesday.

On the basis of this data, awareness will be created among drivers about proper and limited use of horns under the Urban Noise Assessment and Mitigation Planning Programme.