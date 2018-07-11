Civic body bypolls: BJP retains wards in Vadodara, Junagadh

Shakuntala Solanki won the Vadodara seat. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana) Shakuntala Solanki won the Vadodara seat. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The BJP retained ward 11 of Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and ward 15 seat of Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) in the bypolls held on Sunday. The results were declared on Tuesday. BJP veteran and city unit vice-president Shakuntala Solanki won the Vadodara seat while Suresh Pansuriya won the Junagadh seat. With 10,410 votes, Solanki won with a margin of 4,478 votes, while Congress’s fresh candidate Shweta Solanki got 5,932 votes. NOTA registered 254 votes.

Following the defeat, Congress city unit chief Prashant Patel dissolved the Congress city committee consisting of vice-president, secretary, general secretary, executive committee, spokesperson, 19 ward presidents and their bodies. A new body will be constituted by the end of July.

“Despite having such a promising candidate, we lost the bypolls. We had to dissolve the present committee. We will bring in 60 per cent youth as office-bearers. Selection will be done with the 2019 elections in view, so the Congress city unit works harder and better,” Patel told The Indian Express.

Patel lashed out at the dismissed office-bearers and claimed that their lack of effort led to the defeat. “We need to be there among the public rather than campaigning through social media, like many did. People without an official post were working, while those with official designations did not. So it is better to elevate the former and acknowledge their contribution,” he added.

The byelection for the seat in ward 11 had a 24.17 per cent voter turnout. The seat was vacant since January 11 after former deputy mayor Mamta Kale, also from the BJP, died after prolonged illness. In the case of JMC, incumbent BJP corporator Jitu Hirapara was killed in a road accident.

