City youth traveling from London on fake passport held at Ahmedabad airport

A 23-year-old youth who was travelling with a fake passport from London to Ahmedabad was arrested from the immigration checkpoint of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International airport Thursday.

“On Thursday, Tushal Patel was travelling from London to Ahmedabad and at the immigration checkpoint, he was enquired about the passport where he identified himself as Tushal Menezes and a resident of Valsad. When probed further, he revealed his actual identity as Tushal Patel,” said BC Solanki, crime branch assistant commissioner of police, Ahmedabad Special Operations Group, Friday.

According to the copies of his original passport, PAN card and Aadhaar card produced by Patel on his phone, he is an Ahmedabad resident and his father resides with his uncle in the Bopal area. “He came in contact with a woman named Rita, an agent who helped in acquiring a fake passport issued in Surat in 2021. In 2022, Rita helped Patel to get a UK visa. He went to London in August 2022,” said Solanki.

The fake passport mentions ‘Rita’ as Patel’s mother. “We are yet to get the details of the woman,” he added.

In London, the officer added, Patel worked at a pizza joint. He was in Ahmedabad to seek treatment for kidney stones. He initially wanted to go to Canada for work, but the agent made the visa available for the UK.

According to Solanki, Patel resorted to acquiring a fake passport after his visa was rejected on the document. The UK visa was made available for Rs 30 lakh.

Patel has been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), and various sections of the Passport Act, 1967.