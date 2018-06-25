City residents wake up to waterlogging, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation says all good

The problem of waterlogging was a common sight with water entering homes in many low-lying areas of the city. (Express Photo By Javed Raja) The problem of waterlogging was a common sight with water entering homes in many low-lying areas of the city. (Express Photo By Javed Raja)

As the rain-bearing southwest monsoon winds reached Ahmedabad early Sunday morning, the tall claims of “preparedness” made by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) fell flat. The city, which witnessed received an average rainfall of 21.44 mm between 5 am to 8 am, was thrown out of gear with waterlogged streets

The problem of waterlogging was a common sight with water entering homes in many low-lying areas of the city. The South Zone of the city, which received the highest amount of rainfall (43.25 mm), was the worst hit with areas like Maninagar, Hatkeshwar, Vatva, Khokhra, Jashodanagar and CTM facing severe waterlogging problem.

Maninagar and Vatva recorded over 30 mm rainfall. The East Zone, too, received rainfall of over 32 mm.

Other areas that reported waterlogging were Punitnagar crossing, Rabari colony, Express Highway near Radhika Society, Vastral and Naranpura. Fortunately, since it was Sunday, and early morning, there were hardly any commuters on the roads.

Read | After brief hiatus, monsoon revives, covers south and Saurashtra region

State Congress president was quick to hit out at the AMC for its “unpreparedness”. “First monsoon in Ahmedabad completely exposes the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s tall claims and promises about its ‘pre-monsoon’ plan. Due to the haphazard and lacklustre attitude of the AMC & Government, citizens have to suffer during the monsoon season,” Chavda tweeted, attaching photos of water-logged streets of Ahmedabad city.

However, AMC Commissioner Mukesh Kumar refused to admit that waterlogging was a major problem. “The waterlogging problem was not a major one. Within a couple of hours we were able to clear all the roads,” said Kumar.

Residents wade through waterlogged streets of the city on Sunday. (Express Photo By Javed Raja) Residents wade through waterlogged streets of the city on Sunday. (Express Photo By Javed Raja)

He attributed it to the ongoing “plastic-free city” campaign that was launched this month. The AMC has claimed it has collected 5,000 kg of plastic waste from the roads of the city.

“The waterlogging was not a massive one as we were able to clean the sewage and manholes of all the plastic waste that chokes them in the rainy season. The AMC will continue this campaign aggressively and spread awareness among the residents till monsoon,” Kumar added.

Already, two rounds of cleaning of storm water drains and sewage lines have been undertaken. The third round is currently under progress.

Meanwhile, the city reported at least 35 cases of trees falling by the high velocity winds. A tree fell at Ambawadi near CN High School blocking the road. An electric pole was also damaged in an accident involving a BRTS bus and a four-wheeler at Dharrnidhar crossroads. The CCTV footage showed that the accident happened as the driver of the four-wheeler took the wrong side and came head on towards the bus, forcing the bus driver to apply brakes, hitting the electric pole.

The IMD has predicted a cloudy sky with rain and thundershowers likely in the city on Monday.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App