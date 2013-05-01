City gets a new mayor

Revenue Minister Anandiben Patels close aide Meenaxiben Patel,who represents Jodhpur ward in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC),was elected mayor of the city marking end of the 30-month term of Asit Vora as the mayor. Amraiwadi councillor Ramesh Ratna Desai was elected deputy mayor replacing Darshanaben Waghela.

The two will serve the remaining two-and-half-year of the present term of the BJP in the AMC. The AMC general board elected them with majority vote on Tuesday morning. Transport committee chairman Amit Shah proposed Meenaxiben Patels name while Paldi councillor Bijal Patel was another contender for the top civic body post.

For the deputy mayor post,Desais name was proposed by Khadia councillor Bhushan Bhatt. Naresh Nandolia of Krishnanagar ward was the second contender for the post.

The Congress proposed names of Gomtipur councillor Vidhiben Vaja for mayors port and Atul Patel for the post of deputy mayor.

In his speech,the outgoing mayor highlighted the works which were done during his tenure. The new mayor thanked party leaders for reposing faith in her while choosing her for the office. Invoking names of past mayors,she said the city had developed well under the direct guidance of Chief Minister Narendra Modi besides Revenue Minister Anandiben Patel and party treasurer Surendra Patel.

Mayor Patel is originally from Rajkot city and she has been living in Ahmedabad for long a long time. She is a former student of Nutan Fellowship High School,Navarangpur. She has two children and has done BA in Sociology.

