City Development Programme: CM Patel chairs meeting with World Bank representatives

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired a high-level meeting of officials from the Urban Development Department and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation with representatives from the World Bank for the “Gujarat Resilient City Development Programme” in Gandhinagar Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Urban Development Vinod Moradiya, World Bank Representative Meskarin Barhane, Roland White and Harsh Goyal as well as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi, Principal Secretary for Urban Development Mukesh Kumar and Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Lochan Sehra.

World Bank provides loans for various infrastructure development works for developing cities across the country under its ‘Resilient City Development Programme’. Loans are provided to civic bodies to undertake sustainable and timely development works with long-term planning.

AMC gets a loan of around Rs 3,000 crore from the World Bank, under the ‘Gujarat Resilient City Development Programme’. Accordingly, the process of loan disbursement by the World Bank to Ahmedabad as the first choice in Gujarat has been undertaken.

A presentation outlining various projects undertaken by AMC was presented at the meeting. The projects will be planned after taking into consideration the needs of Ahmedabad residents till 2050.