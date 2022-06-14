Citizens’ group write to PM over dilapidated housing colony

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Vadodara on June 18, where he will address a public gathering at Leprosy Ground on Ajwa Road, a city-based citizens’ group has written a letter to draw his attention to a dilapidated housing colony in Kisanwadi, in the vicinity of the venue of the event.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti said that the PM should order the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) to reconstruct homes “before a tragedy befalls” on the residents, citing the example of the collapse of Madhavn-agar EWS housing colony in 2013.

“The Kisanwadi housing colony, constructed by the VMC under the Basic Service to Urban Poor scheme of JNnURM in 2010-2011, was built at a cost of 86 crore, as per the official tender. Close to 3,100 families were allotted homes here about 10 years ago and continue to reside in the housing colony despite the perilous condition of the structures…,” the letter said.

“The water tanks of the buildings have already collapsed and if a decision is not taken in time, the building could meet the same fate as the towers of Madhavnagar colony (in Atladara) that collapsed in 2013… these are poor, innocent families, who have no other alternative but to hang by the thread in these homes with monsoon approaching and increasing the danger,” the letter added.

The group also questioned the quality of construction of government homes, stating that the colonies were constructed during Modi’s tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

The letter, signed by advocate Shailesh Amin, a member of VBS, states, “Merely because these families are poor and rehabilitated into these schemes from a demolition drive, they are living in apartments that are in ruins, worse than serving a jail term…”

Mentioning about the 2013 incident that left 11 dead, the letter added, “Isn’t it questionable how government-constructed housing colonies collapse within a decade? There should be strict action initiated against those involved in this sub-standard construction, thereby endangering the lives of innocent citizens. We trust that you will order a redevelopment of this housing scheme in order to avert a tragedy…”

The apartment is located one kilometer from the Leprosy Ground where PM Modi will address a gathering of about five lakh persons from Central Gujarat after arriving in Vadodara from Pavagadh in Halol in Panchmahal district on June 18.