‘Accidental’ firing from service rifle kills CISF personnel in Ahmedabad

A CISF personnel, posted at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here, “accidentally” shot himself dead with his AK-47 rifle on Friday morning. He had just returned to the CISF headquarters after his shift when the incident took place. He was taken to a private hospital where he succumbed to the injury.

Assistant Commissioner of Police A M Desai told The Indian Express they are yet to ascertain his name. “We just know his surname, which is Yadav. He was getting down from his vehicle when his AK-47 rifle went off accidentally and he ended up shooting himself near shoulder,” Desai said, adding its magazine might have remained in the rifle and so the trigger might not have been locked.