scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

CISF officer revives senior citizen who suffers heart attack at airport

Raghav gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an emergency procedure that can help save a person’s life if their breathing or heart stops, the source added.

A source at the airport said Chaudhary was travelling to Hyderabad. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A senior citizen travelling to Mumbai who suffered a heart attack was saved by a CISF officer who gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in time at the Ahmedabad airport Tuesday evening.

According to a CISF source at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, “The man named Narayan Chaudhary, about 65 years, was sitting after his security check was done, when he felt uneasy and fell unconscious. Chaudhary was accompanied by his wife. The passenger’s condition was immediately reported to CISF sub-inspector Kapil Raghav who was on the premises then.”

Raghav gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an emergency procedure that can help save a person’s life if their breathing or heart stops, the source added.

More from Ahmedabad

A source at the airport said Chaudhary was travelling to Hyderabad. “He was waiting for the flight when the incident happened at around 8 am. The CISF officer helped him time, till medical help came . The passenger was later taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad by an ambulance, where he was admitted,” said the source.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
UPSC Key- December 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Green Steel’ or ‘Sports...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Shape of AAP ideology up in the air as Arvind Kejriwal eyes national expa...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Governing India in 2047: A team of young civil servants, academics, entre...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...
Delhi Confidential: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar’s Bengal r...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-12-2022 at 12:48:51 am
Next Story

Two cops get posting of choice after weight loss

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close