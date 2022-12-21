CISF officer revives senior citizen who suffers heart attack at airport

A senior citizen travelling to Mumbai who suffered a heart attack was saved by a CISF officer who gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in time at the Ahmedabad airport Tuesday evening.

According to a CISF source at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, “The man named Narayan Chaudhary, about 65 years, was sitting after his security check was done, when he felt uneasy and fell unconscious. Chaudhary was accompanied by his wife. The passenger’s condition was immediately reported to CISF sub-inspector Kapil Raghav who was on the premises then.”

Raghav gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), an emergency procedure that can help save a person’s life if their breathing or heart stops, the source added.

A source at the airport said Chaudhary was travelling to Hyderabad. “He was waiting for the flight when the incident happened at around 8 am. The CISF officer helped him time, till medical help came . The passenger was later taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad by an ambulance, where he was admitted,” said the source.