Monday, October 11, 2021
Ahmedabad: CISF AIG’s phone hacked, fraud of Rs 75k committed

According to an FIR lodged at Airport police station Sunday night, a WhatsApp message was sent to Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) CISF Rajesh by the phone of AIG Arun Singh where money was fraudulently sought by the accused hackers impersonating as Singh.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
October 12, 2021 3:33:33 am
Police said an FIR under IPC sections 420 and 406 and sections of the IT (Amendment) Act was lodged against unidentified persons in connection with the incident. (Representational)

Police have started investigation after unidentified persons allegedly hacked phone of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Arun Singh of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Airport Sector in Ahmedabad and committed a fraud of Rs 75,000.

The CISF under the Ministry of Human Affairs (MHA) serves as security for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) in Ahmedabad.

In a complaint filed by CISF Sub Inspector Chandrakesh Pandey, “On October 9, I and another SI were got a call from CASO Rajesh and was asked to deposit Rs 75,000 to a bank account number. After the payment was done, we got to know that someone hacked into the phone of AIG Arun Singh…”

Police said an FIR under IPC sections 420 and 406 and sections of the IT (Amendment) Act was lodged against unidentified persons in connection with the incident.

