CID records statements of Modasa victim’s sister, others in Gandhinagar

The Gujarat state CID Crime, on Wednesday, recorded the statements of 8-10 persons, including the elder sister of the victim, in connection with the alleged gang rape and murder of 19-year-old Dalit woman in Modasa.

According to CID Crime officials, the elder sister of the woman testified in front of the Special Investigative Team (SIT) on Wednesday in Gandhinagar that on January 1 this year, one of the four accused was seen with the deceased in a four-wheeler at Modasa bus stand around 12 pm.

The victim’s sister has also testified that the accused allegedly hurled casteist abuses at her and threatened her that he is kidnapping his sister and she and her family members can do whatever they want and that she suspects that it was he who along with his friends killed her younger sister.

“The SIT had called the victim’s elder sister to record her statement yesterday. Apart from her, we also recorded the statement of 8-10 other persons who were related to the victim or bore witness to her being allegedly abducted,” said an official of CID Crime.

On January 5, the body of the 19-year-old Dalit woman was found hanging from a tree in a village in Modasa, four days after she reportedly went missing. The family members of the victim alleged that the police initially refused to lodge a missing person report. Based on the complaint submitted by the victim’s relative, it was on January 7 that an FIR was lodged against four persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for gang rape (376 D), murder (302), abduction (366) and sections of the Prevention of Atrocities Against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) Act.

After the report, three out of four accused surrendered before the Modasa police on January 12, while the fourth is still on the run.

After huge public outcry by Dalit rights activists over the alleged apathy by local police, the Director General of Police (DGP) transferred the case to state CID Crime unit on January 12 and also suspended police inspector NK Rabari of Modasa Town police station, who allegedly refused to lodge missing or abduction report of the victim woman in the first place.

The SIT team has not been able to comment on the reports of the postmortem conducted on the woman.

The police also did not comment on whether the victim was known to the accused.

“On January 8, a postmortem was conducted on the body of the victim and we have sent the viscera sample to the Forensic Science Laboratory for further tests. The reports are being awaited,” said the official.

Meanwhile, multiple teams of the local Modasa police and CID Crime are on the lookout for the absconding accused.

