CID Crime returns Rs 13.9 L to victims of cyber fraud

The Cyber Crime Cell under the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) Crime and Railways returned Rs 13.95 lakh to cyber fraud victims in various cities of Gujarat in September, as per data revealed by police.

According to CID Crime and Railways officials, a total of 4,938 calls on cyber fraud were made to the cyber crime cell in September. The cyber crime cell acted on 25 live complaints and managed to return Rs 13.95 lakh of Rs 15 lakh in fraud amount to the victims for September.

The complaints were from Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bharuch, Navsari, Bhavnagar, Amreli and Kheda, police said.

“In total, the cyber crime cell of CID Crime managed to block Rs 35.72 lakh in banks and e-wallets of fraudsters and returned Rs 13.95 lakhs to victims. The frauds ranged from Amazon pay/phone pay/paytm fraud to credit/debit cards fraud,” read a statement from CID Crime.