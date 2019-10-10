Chudasama election case: returning officer promoted

The returning officer of Dholka constituency, who has been accused of illegally invalidating postal votes in the 2017 Assembly election in which the BJP’s Bhupendrasinh Chudasama narrowly defeated Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, has received a promotion and a raise.

The Gujarat HC, which is currently hearing Rathod’s election petition challenging Chudasama’s win, had found “glaring breaches” by Jani as returning officer, earlier this year. Jani is among 12 Gujarat Administrative Service officers named for a promotion from Class-1 (junior scale) to Class-1 (senior scale), in a notification from the state government’s general administrative department (GAD) on Wednesday.

Following the HC observation regarding Jani, the EC took him off election duties during the Lok Sabha polls this year. Yet, as per Wednesday’s notification signed by Ashok Dave, the additional secretary to government (services) of GAD, Jani has been promoted from deputy collector, Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar & Ahmedabad to Additional collector, Metro Link Express for Gandhinagar & Ahmedabad. Jani confirmed that he was promoted.

With the promotion, Jani along with the 11 other GAS officers, graduate from a level 10 pay scale of Rs 56,100-Rs 1,77,500 to level 12 pay scale Rs 78.800 – Rs 2,09,200.