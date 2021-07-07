Cholera outbreak: Parts of Kalol declared affected

Of the 106 suspected cases, 29 are hospitalised, Patel said, adding a five-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy, a nine-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were among dead. (Representational)

Kalol taluka in Gandhinagar is affected by a cholera outbreak with more than 100 suspected patients and four deaths since July 3, taluka health officer Dr Hemangini Patel confirmed on Tuesday.

The district collectorate’s office also issued a notification on Tuesday declaring a two-kilometre area in the Kalol municipality as “cholera-affected” zone.

In a notification dated July 6 signed by district collector Kuldeep Arya, it was notified that a two-kilometre stretch in Kalol municipality has been declared as “cholera-affected” and designated Kalol city mamlatdar as the “cholera control authority” for the designated zone.

The stretch includes a population of nearly 10,000 as per the taluka health officer’s estimate and has been contained.

“We sent samples from five patients for laboratory testing of which two has been confirmed (with vibrio cholerae strains). Even if one patient sample turns out positive, as per government guidelines, it has to be notified to IDSP (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme),” said Dr Patel.

“As of July 5, there were 76 suspected cases of which three died. Today’s report is pending but approximately there are 30 suspected cases with one death. Onset of symptoms was since July 3. Suspected cause is contaminated water of a water supply tank of 10 lakh litres where four leakages were found. Water samples were sent for testing and reports are awaited,” said Dr Patel.

Of the 106 suspected cases, 29 are hospitalised, Patel said, adding a five-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy, a nine-year-old girl and a 40-year-old man were among dead.

Earlier, Nadiad taluka in Kheda district reported at least four cholera cases since the end of last month.