At own Chintan Shivir, Gujarat BJP resolves to focus on weak, lost seats

In preparation to the Assembly elections scheduled later this year, the Gujarat BJP will focus on seats where the party lost or won with a thin margin in the previous elections.

The decision was taken at a two-day Chintan Shivir of the Gujarat BJP that concluded at a private golf club on the Bavla-Nalsarovar road in Ahmedabad district on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and party state president CR Paatil attended the conclave along with a select group of around 35-40 party leaders, including party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Gujarat co-incharge Sudhir Gupta and party’s general secretary (organisation) in Gujarat Ratnakar. Former CM Vijay Rupani and former Deputy CM Nitin Patel were also present.

Addressing a press conference after the Shivir, party general secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela said that the meeting was organised to lay foundation for a “huge victory” in the 2022 assembly elections and later in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Without divulging the details of the discussions and decisions taken, Vaghela said, “An unprecedented victory is certain (in the assembly elections) for the BJP.”

Party sources said that the Gujarat BJP has been quite wary of the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state and the increased frequency of visits of its national convener Arvind Kejriwal to the state. Asked if BJP considers AAP as a challenge in Gujarat, Vaghela said that after 2017 elections, BJP has won nine assembly by-elections and all the local bodies.

“Our strength is the hard work of our workers. And we have full confidence in the power of our workers. And so, we do not dwelve into estimating any other opposition party’s power,” Vaghela said.

Education Minister and spokesperson of Gujarat government Jitu Vaghani also addressed the press conference and said detailed discussions were held on earlier assembly elections. He added that discussions were also held on making the party stronger in seats where it fared weak in checking “false propaganda” by the opposition.

Both leaders parried questions on the number of seats the party is targeting for the coming polls.