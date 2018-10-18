Chinese scientists invited for global nuclear meet yet to get visa: officials

“We have sent invites, but just today I received calls from China that they are facing some visa related issues. So I am not sure if they will arrive,” the scientist told The Indian Express. “We have sent invites, but just today I received calls from China that they are facing some visa related issues. So I am not sure if they will arrive,” the scientist told The Indian Express.

With just five days left for the week-long global conference on fusion energy, sources on Wednesday said that some of the participating Chinese scientists have not got their visas yet.

The conference, organised by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will begin on October 22 and nearly 800 scientists from over 50 countries are likely to participate. The last such conference was held in Kyoto in 2016.

“We are expecting about 800 nuclear fusion scientists and experts from over 50 countries to attend this event. Among this, over 530 are foreign scientists,” said a senior scientist associated with the conference.

The conference is being organised by the IAEA in cooperation with Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India and the Institute of Plasma Research (IPR) at Gandhinagar.

The conference aims to serve as a platform for sharing the results of research and development efforts in both national and international fusion experiments that are happening across the globe and to promote the advances in fusion theory experiments, technology, engineering, safety and socio-economics. Scientists from countries like France, Japan, USA, UK, South Korea, Germany, Spain, Russia, Italy, Czech Republic, Switzerland among others are expected to participate in the event.

“More than 40 scientists from China were expected at the event. We have sent invites, but just today I received calls from China that they are facing some visa related issues. So I am not sure if they will arrive,” the scientist told The Indian Express.

The Chinese scientists invited to the event are expected to talk about the development of nuclear fusion devices in China.

China is one of the partner countries, along with European Union, Japan, Korea, Russia and US, on the ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) project, for which the Gandhinagar-based IPR is the nodal organisation from India. Under the project, a fusion reactor is being built in Southern France.

While the main event is being held at Mahatma Mandir at Gandhinagar, local organisers will be hosting a conference banquet on October 24 at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. The scientists will also be taken to IPR campus to show the developments happening in nuclear fusion.

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App