Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Strict action against use, sale or storage of Chinese manja: Police

According to the DCP, no case of deaths or any serious injury due to kite flying has been registered in the city since the notification on December 16 2022.

On Wednesday, about 900 reels of Chinese thread worth Rs 3 lakh was seized by the Danilimda police station, said Vyas. (Express Photo)
Ahmedabad city police has registered 170 cases of seizure of Chinese manja used for flying kites since December 16, when a notification on its ban was issued ahead of the Makar Sankranti festival, and announced strict action against use, sale, storage or purchase of the banned glass-coated thread that causes injuries to birds, animals and people.

Addressing a press conference Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Control) Ahmedabad, Komal Vyas, said, “In the context of Makar Sankranti 2023, the pucca synthetic material — non-biodegradable material — commonly known as ‘Chinese dori (manja)’, which causes injury to the birds, animals and humans, is banned for purchase, sale, storage, usage or production by the National Green Tribunal… complaint will be registered against anyone found indulging in such activities,” Vyas said.

The activities to earn profits and for enjoyment cannot happen at the cost of lives of birds, animals or human beings, he added.

According to a notification issued by the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner on December 16 2022, an investigation will done on the use, purchase, sale or exchange of the banned string — dori, manja, sky lanterns (Chinese tukkal) and plastic thread. Only cotton threads are allowed to be used for flying kites within the jurisdiction of the city, the DCP said.

Vyas also said that an awareness drive will be held by the city police to discourage those involved in the business of coating cotton threads with glass powder and other chemicals that harm birds, animals and people.

“This is the time when a large number of migratory birds can be found near the water bodies… The time between 7-8 in the morning and 6-7 in the evening is crucial, as during these hours, they fly from or back to their nests. After the festival of Makar Sankranti, these strings hang from trees, power wires and lamp posts, harming the birds,” added Vyas.

The DCP added that cases will filed against e-commerce websites and other online platforms where the banned strings are being sold or purchased. “Police are also trying to reach the source of such online sales. No large network working behind the prodcution or purchase of the banned strings have been found yet,” said the DCP.

On Wednesday, about 900 reels of Chinese thread worth Rs 3 lakh was seized by the Danilimda police station, said Vyas. A case was registered under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 114 (Abettor present when offence is committed) as well as sections of the Gujarat Police Act. Similar cases have been registered in Sarkhej and Amraiwadi police stations, he said.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 22:44 IST
