Ban on kite strings: HC asks state to explain steps taken

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday sought to know from the state government the steps being taken to implement the ban on Chinese lanterns and kite strings in the state.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking effective implementation of the ban.

In 2017, a bench of the Gujarat HC had issued several directions, ordering the state “to take all possible steps to prevent manufacture, storage and use of nylon threads (Chinese threads and Chinese manja) and any other synthetic threads coated with glass for the purpose of kite flying”.

The state had issued circulars in 2016, effecting a ban on Chinese threads and had issued notifications under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 from time to time under the concerned police jurisdictions, directing for a ban on the use of such threads.

However, the petitioner Pankaj Buch on Tuesday, through his advocate NM Kapadia, informed the court that “these directions (by the court in 2017) are on paper, they are not strictly

implemented”.

Following Kapadia’s submissions, the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri orally inquired from the assistant government pleader as to how the state implements the ban imposed through the 2016 circular.

“I’ve never seen police at any of the traffic junctions — from court to home and home to court. Except for one or two important (traffic) junctions… In the past one year and two months, I’ve never seen a single motorbike of police patrolling… You come out with an action plan for the entire state so that something is done. Mere issuance of circulars doesn’t suffice, it should be implemented. We want to know how you implement it,” the bench remarked orally.

The matter is expected to be heard next on January 6.