Children’s university to hold exam for students of classes 6-12

With the purpose of finding bright students from across Gujarat and further develop their abilities, Children’s University Gandhinagar Friday launched ‘Bharat Gyan Pariksha’.

Students of classes 6 to 12 will be able to participate in this examination, the registration for which will start from April 9 and last for one month. Topics including History of India, Geography, Environment, Language and Literature, Current Trends, Sports World, Civics and Constitution will be covered in the exam. Study materials for the same will be provided along with the registration.

University Vice Chancellor Harshad Patel said that Children’s University is going to organize the world’s largest online summer camp Kalamrutam-2022. This summer camp will be held from May 11 till 15 in which 10 lakh children are expected to be involved. Prizes of up to Rs 2 lakh will be given in this camp.