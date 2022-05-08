Children among three killed in hit-and-run incidents in Ahmedabad

Three persons including a four-and-a-half-year-old girl were killed in three different hit-and-run incidents in Ahmedabad on Saturday, said the police.

In the first case, the girl, identified as Ayushi Dattani, and her cousin Aditya Dattani (5), residents of the Devipura settlement in Khokhra of Ahmedabad, were mowed down by a four-wheeler outside the main gate of the sports complex run by the Gujarat Sports Authority in Khokhra in the morning.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10am, when the two children were playing outside the gate and a white car took a swift right cut to enter the complex and hit the children.

“My daughter and nephew were playing outside the complex when an unknown person mowed them down while entering through the gate. The driver sped away. Both victims were rushed to the LG Hospital, where doctors declared my daughter Ayushi dead and Aditya is in critical condition,” said Vijay Dattani (31), a scrap collector.

The I traffic police registered a case against unknown persons under Indian Penal Code Section 304A for causing death due to negligence and Section 279 for rash driving.

In the second case, a 21-year-old man, Suresh Devipujak, a resident of Bhat in the city, was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara expressway in the Ramol area. According to the police, Devipujak was found in an unconscious state on the expressway on Tuesday night and was taken to the LG Hospital, where he died on Saturday.

“The victim was presumably crossing the road when an unknown vehicle hit him. He was found by a few passersby, who then took him to the hospital. An FIR against unknown persons has been lodged under IPC 304A and 279,” said an officer with the police station.

In the third incident, an unknown man was found dead after a hit-and-run incident on the Jetalpur-Bareja road in Bareja on Saturday night.

“We received a call from the 108 ambulance service regarding a body found on the Jetalpur-Bareja road. The man appears to be aged 50-55 and has received injuries on his body. He appears to have been hit by a speeding vehicle. The postmortem is being conducted and an FIR is being lodged against unknown person under IPC Sections 304A and 279,” said a police official at the K traffic police station.