Chikungunya cases rise by 9 times compared to 2019 in Ahmedabad

The number of chikungunya cases reported from Ahmedabad city has been on on a steep rise since the last three years, with this year’s figures till December 4 reaching nine times the total number of cases in 2019.

From a total of 183 chikunguniya cases reported in 2019 (from January 1 till December 31,2019), the number has jumped to 1,630 this year (till December 4).

As per the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) health department records, the months of September (436), October (462) and November (291) record 73 per cent of the total cases for 2021. Within just four days of December, 32 cases have been reported.

While chikungunya cases have been on a continuous rise, dengue cases after a decline in 2020 have spiked again, this year. Though the mortality rate has declined in last three years — from 13 in 2019 to one this year– the cases reported in 2019 was 4,547. In 2020, dengue cases declined to 432 which again stung 2,999 persons-rose by nearly seven times, till December 4 this year.

“When we compare the 2019 numbers, there has been a huge rise in chikungunya cases which has not been the case with dengue,” said AMC’s Medical Officer of Health Dr Bhavin Solanki.However, the authorities claimed that the number of cases of dengue and chikungunya will decline in the coming days due to change in the weather.

“In temperatures of less than 15 degrees, the infection gets declined,” said Dr Piyush Patel, state incharge of National Vector-Borne Disease Control Programme. While aedes mosquito is the primary vectors of dengue and chikungunya, the infection rate for both these vector borne diseases is different in different areas of the city.

For instance, while prevalence of dengue is highest in the South zone and East zone, cases of Chikungunya are highest in North West and West zones.

Among these four zones, the wards that have reported a high infection of dengue include Ramol-Hathijan, Amraiwadi, Bhaipura and Gomtipur from the East zone.

Similarly, in the South zone, wards of Lambha, Vatva and Isanpur have reported the highest number of dengue cases.