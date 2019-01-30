Vijay Rupani cites Israel model to make Gujarat incubator for start-ups

STRESSING on the collaboration with Israel for encouraging start-ups in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that like Israel, the Gujarat government has allocated separate and special funds for them, and aims to have the highest number of start-ups in the country.

“The Gujarat government has allocated Rs 200 crore for innovations and start-ups. Also with Israel’s support, we have separately allocated Rs 100 crore for knowledge-based eco-system and development in the field of science, technology, research and innovation,” Rupani said while inaugurating the 21st Indian Society of Technical Education (ISTE) national students’ convention “Empowering India Through Innovations” at L D College of Engineering in Ahmedabad.

Aiming to have as many as 2,000 start-ups in Gujarat by 2020, Rupani said, “The way Israel is having a record number of start-ups in the world, and the way the Israeli government supports start-ups including those that have failed with additional financial support, it helps them to try again and emerge successful. The Gujarat government is also moving forward in the same direction so that students’ innovations do not get wasted, and start-ups become successful. For this, the government is paying special attention and iCreate society has been formed. In the coming days, with more co-ordination between engineering colleges and universities, we will move forward in this direction,” the CM said and listed Student Start-up Innovation Policy (SSIP), a government policy to encourage students financially and technologically.

The CM also cited the apprenticeship scheme, under which Gujarat and Israel have exchange programmes of students. “We have also created a separate fund of Rs 50 crore to support students who come up with any innovation,” he said.

He also cited establishing new universities like bio-technology university, marine university, railway university so that students “could move forward in these new fields”.

“Especially in defence and aerospace sector, the government has a policy under which 40 defence and associated field projects are under process as start-ups and innovations. Three students from Gujarat have been selected under these projects,” he said.

The two-day convention claimed to have the highest number of registrations — 9,000 so far.