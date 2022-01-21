School collapse in Gujarat: AG says Vaghani’s comments ‘misreported’, issue taken care of prior to publication of report

The state government on Wednesday told the Gujarat High Court that the issue over Education Minister Jitu Vaghani’s remark on students attending classes at a house after their school building collapsed in Chhota Udepur was “take care of prior to the publication of the news item” and said that his comments were “misreported”.

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of an Indian Express report on students of a government primary school in Chhota Udepur attending classes at the house of their mid-day meal cook.

The division bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and NR Mehta in December 2021 had also lambasted Vaghani’s comments, as reported in the Indian Express.

The bench had termed Vaghani’s justification as “more distressing and disgusting” than the prevailing situation and had noted that the minister’s remarks were “rash” and “shameful”.

Vaghani had said that there was nothing unusual about primary school students sitting outside the collapsed school during the winters and that Vaghani himself studied in the same way in the past.

The court had noted, “We expect a high constitutional functionary like a minister of a cabinet rank to exercise some restraint while making such rash statements in public. We take a serious note of this entire episode.”

On Wednesday, the public interest litigation came up before the division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri with the bench requesting advocate general Kamal Trivedi to “look into” the matter.

To this, AG Trivedi responded, “It has been taken care of even prior to the publication of the news item…there was some communication gap…the honourable minister had never said that, it is a misreporting”

The matter has been posted for further hearing on Friday, January 21.