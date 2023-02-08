scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Chhota Udepur : ‘Man-eater’ leopard caged after four-hour operation

On Wednesday morning, the villages of Amalpura spotted the leopard in a castor field and alerted the forest department.

The personnel burst hydro bomb firecrackers to bring out the leopard and fired tranquiliser shots at the animal as it emerged. (Express Photo)
Chhota Udepur : 'Man-eater' leopard caged after four-hour operation
Following a four-hour operation, the forest department on Wednesday successfully trapped a leopard that allegedly killed two children in the past eight days in two villages of Bodeli taluka of Chhota Udepur district. The leopard was caught from Amalpura village after the villagers alerted the forest officials that the big cat was hiding in a field.

On Monday, the Lawyers’ Association of Bodeli, along with villagers, submitted a memorandum to the district collector urging action to cage the “man-eater” leopard at the earliest. The forest department had formed 12 teams comprising 136 personnel and laid 14 traps for the leopard in villages across Bodeli taluka.

On Wednesday morning, the villages of Amalpura spotted the leopard in a castor field and alerted the forest department. Over 100 forest staff arrived at Amalpura with necessary gears and cordoned off the field.

The personnel burst hydro bomb firecrackers to bring out the leopard and fired tranquiliser shots at the animal as it emerged. However, as soon as the shot hit the leopard, it scurried away into another cotton field, causing panic.

Officials then tracked down the leopard in the cotton field and captured it. According to RFO Niranjan Rathwa, the leopard will be sent to the Pavagadh rescue centre. On January 29, the leopard attacked a four-year-old boy, killing him in Mooldhar village in Bodeli. In the second incident, the leopard dragged away a two-year-old girl in Gholivav village. The child succumbed to injuries later.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 18:33 IST
