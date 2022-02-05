Clash in Chhota Udepur: JJB directs FIR against 3 papers for publishing details of juvenile accused

The Presiding Officer of the Juvenile Justice Board of Chhota Udepur on Friday ordered the Chhota Udepur police station to register an FIR against three Gujarati newspapers, who allegedly published personal details of three children in conflict with the law (CCL), in the news reports pertaining to the communal clash that took place near Ramji temple in Chhota Udepur on January 30.

The Juvenile Justice Board of Chhota Udepur has also directed the newspapers to remove personal details of the CCL from their newspapers.

The order issued by the Juvenile Justice Board was in connection with an application filed by the fathers of the three juvenile accused in an alleged case of rioting filed by the Chhota Udepur police station on January 30.

The petitions filed by the parents of the three juveniles, along with the application of the District Child Protection Officer, brought to the notice of the Board that three Gujarati language daily newspapers had violated the provisions of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) had also annexed clippings of the news reports.

In its order, the Presiding Officer of the Board in Chhota Udepur, RK Tanwar, said, ” The identity of the CCL is needed to be protected and is prohibited to be disclosed in media or any newspaper.” Stating that documents “clearly provide that the breach of the Section has taken place”, the Board has ordered the complaint to be forwarded to the Chhota Udepur police station and directed the police to file an FIR and initiate an investigation in the case.