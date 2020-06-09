Chhota Udepur: 4 die after consuming ‘poisoned’ toddy

Bodies of the four deceased have been sent for autopsy, police said. Bodies of the four deceased have been sent for autopsy, police said.

A family of four from Sinhada village in Kawant taluka of Chhota Udepur district died of alleged poisoning on Tuesday, after consuming toddy (palm wine) from a tree in their farm. Police said that prima facie, the probe hinted that the toddy was poisoned due to pesticides sprayed on the tree to keep honey bees away from mixing with the liquid.

Superintendent of Police, Chhota Udepur, MS Bhabhor said that a detailed investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of death of 45-year-old Devisinh Rathwa, his wife Derdhi (40) and sons Manish (20) and Suresh (17) who consumed the toddy from their farm on June 8. A fifth person — a woman relative of the family — also consumed the toddy in a smaller quantity and is undergoing treatment.

Bhabhor said, “The primary investigation and the accounts of villagers around their house have indicated that a few days ago, the family sprayed pesticides on the tree to ward off honey bees as a hive was coming up. Subsequently, they had also tied the customary pot to the tree to extract the sap from the flower stump. However, it has rained over the last few days and the pesticides may have washed down and gotten mixed with the sap collected in the pot. The family must have not realised this while consuming the toddy.”

Interestingly, the freshly extracted palm nectar, which is called Neero, is sweet and not considered to be an alcoholic product. However, when left to ferment through the day, it turns into toddy which is among the prohibited alcoholic beverages in Gujarat state.

Bhabhor said, “Since the family consumed the drink at night, it would have turned into toddy. It is prohibited, but it is a common practice for villagers as they have trees in their own farms.”

Bodies of the four deceased have been sent for autopsy, police said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd