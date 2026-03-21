Ahmedabad man arrested for robbery-murder in Raipur in 2021

Officials said Mishra was allegedly hired by Shakuntala and her younger son Amit Yadav to murder her elder son Ajay over a property dispute. (File Photo)

Five years after the murder of a woman in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, the key accused, who was allegedly hired by her to eliminate her elder son but later ended up robbing and killing her with the help of an aide, was arrested here, city police said on Saturday.

Ajaykumar alias Laxmisagar alias Kimtishree Rajnarayan Mishra was wanted in connection with the murder of one Shakuntala Devi under Tikrapara police station limits in Raipur in 2021, Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) of Ahmedabad city police said, adding that a process was underway for Mishra’s formal handover to Raipur police.

Officials said Mishra was allegedly hired by Shakuntala and her younger son Amit Yadav to murder her elder son Ajay over a property dispute.