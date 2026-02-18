Chhatrapati Shivaji’s dream realised by Modi with Ram Temple: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Earlier in the day, Shah, who is also Union Cooperation Minister, dedicated a Mobile Blood Collection can for GMERS Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and chaired a national meeting of Cooperation Ministers of all states in Gandhinagar.

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated a 21-ft statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj astride a horse, on Maharashtra Samaj Bhavan Road in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. Shah is the MP from this constituency.

“Shivaji’s life, achievements and contributions will be remembered for eons. When the darkness of slavery was all around, from Afghanistan to Kanyakumari and Somnath to Odisha, the entire country was shackled by slavery, whenever the Mughal Empire became weak and the Adil Shahi Sultanate came to power, it would feel as if there was freedom from the Mughals,” said Shah.

He added, “Slowly, the people forgot the concepts of swaraj, swadharm and swabhasha because of years of ghulami and pratadna (slavery and persecution). At the time, a 16-year-old Shivaji resolved to establish Hindvi Swaraj at the Rayeshwar temple (in Pune), and showed the country a new way forward. There was neither an army, instruments or weapons or an empire, and Shivaji’s father himself worked for Bijapur (Adil Shahi Sultanate). At that time, this boy made the resolution before the deity that he would work to bring swaraj, swadharm and swabhasha.”