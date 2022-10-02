Chetan Raval, former chief of Congress’s Ahmedabad unit, likely to join AAP tomorrow

Former Ahmedabad city unit president of the Congress, Chetan Raval, who resigned from the party Saturday, is set to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday.

Raval confirmed to The Indian Express that he would formally join the AAP on Monday and that he met the party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Rajkot on Sunday.

On Saturday, he posted his resignation letter on Twitter and said he was quitting the party over “unreconciliable reasons”. Raval, who is also a former state general secretary, said Sunday that the one thing that irked him the most was the “elected wing trying to dominate the party organisation. Any elected leader would have to remember that they had won only because of the mandate of the party, and that the organisation was supreme”.

From today I am resigning from All India Congress Committee. Due to unreconcilable reasons. pic.twitter.com/L8rvgSOlMe — Chetan Raval (@ChetanPRaval) October 1, 2022

The son of former Gujarat home minister the late Prabodh Raval who was also the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president, Chetan Raval was the president (in-charge) of the party’s Ahmedabad city unit until six months ago. He told The Indian Express that it was during his tenure as city president that the party’s seats in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) rose from 38 to 49 in the 2015 elections.

Raval addressed his resignation to GPCC chief Jagdish Thakor. The latter could not be reached for comment.

Sources in the Congress said Raval had become “inactive for the last six to eight months”. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections on a Congress ticket on three occasions.

The Congress, which is going through a major crisis, now faces a challenge from the AAP which is aiming to become the main challenger to the BJP in Gujarat. Kejriwal, who has been making frequent visits to the state, will be addressing rallies in Surendranagar and Khedbrahma on Sunday.

A Congress leader, on condition of anonymity, said, “Any leader leaving the party, does affect the party. He would have followers in the party who are left confused by their move and the perception that goes out is that everyone is leaving this party, which is harmful”.