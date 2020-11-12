Chemical factory blast in Pirana: Four families accept bodies after assurances on ‘better compensation’

The blast took place at a Chemical boiler factory at Pirana-Piplaj road.

More than a week after a blast at a chemical factory in Pirana area of Ahmedabad led to the collapse of an adjacent textile godown, trapping and killing 12 workers, the family members of four deceased accepted the bodies Wednesday. The bodies will be cremated Thursday morning.

The family members of four deceased — Nitinbhai Parmar (24), Hitesh Parmar (14) and a couple Mathur Chavda (50) and Angelna (44) — had refused to accept the bodies and sat on a protest outside the post-mortem room of SVP Hospital since November 4 demanding

better compensation, free and fair investigation and dignity for the migrant workers’ and Dalits’ lives.

The families, supported by Independent Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, had planned to march to the Ahmedabad Collector’s office Wednesday and submit a representation listing the demands. On Wednesday, following assurances from the authorities the families accepted the bodies.

Apart from an assurance of exploring the viability of increased compensation, the Ahmedabad Police Commissioner’s office also issued a written order stating that in light of Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 6) A M Munia testing positive for Covid-19, the investigation in the matter will be handed over to DCP (zone 7) Premsukh Delu.

The written order, issued by the police commissioner and signed by Deputy Police Commissioner (control room) Dr Harshad Patel, further stated Delu would supervise the investigation until its completion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd