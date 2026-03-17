Cheetahs may find new home in Kutch’s Banni grasslands

Amid efforts to make Gujarat more habitable for tigers after it was officially recognised as a ‘Tiger State’, the state has stepped up the work to establish a ‘Cheetah Conservation Breeding Center’ in Kutch’s Banni grasslands, with Rs 14.70 crore already allocated for the project.

Addressing the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on the budgetary demands of his department for the year 2026-27, forest and environment minister Arjun Modhwadia said, “After the approval of the Government of India, the work of establishing a ‘Cheetah Conservation Breeding Center’ has been accelerated for the rehabilitation of cheetahs there. So far, Rs 14.70 crore has been allocated for this project. At Banni grasslands, grass will be planted on 5,000 hectares next year to improve the cheetah habitat.”

Citing a survey, he said the forest area of Banni was spread over 2,497 sq km.

Under the project, the state government has been working on ecological restoration of grasslands affected by the spread of invasive plant species Prosopis juliflora (locally known as “gando baval”). “It has affected the natural grassland ecosystem and the livelihoods of Maldhari pastoral communities. Between 2014-15 and 2025-26, authorities removed Prosopis juliflora from about 6,300 hectares of land in the Banni region,” Modhwadia said.

Giving details of the restoration of tigers in the state, he said the Purna Wildlife Sanctuary in Dang was home to tigers 25 years ago. After that, the presence of tigers was recorded at Pipargota in Ratanmahal Wildlife Sanctuary on February 23, 2025.

“As a result, Gujarat has been officially recognised as a “Tiger State” by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). To secure the habitat and food base of tigers, the department released animals like 22 chitals and 14 sambhars in the Ratanmahal Sanctuary in a phased manner,” the Minister said.

“According to the 16th Lion Census conducted in eleven districts in May 2025, the number of lions in the state has increased to 891, which is a historic achievement in the direction of wildlife conservation. This lion population includes 196 males and 330 females. An area of 35,000 sq km was covered during the last census, which is more than 30,000 sq km area covered in 2020,” the minister stated.

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Talking about an ambitious project of the state government for the conservation of lions, the minister said that for this plan, an integrated project of Rs 2,927.97 crore had been implemented. Trackers, high-tech monitoring units and advanced lion ambulance facilities are in operation to prevent unnatural deaths of lions, the minister informed the House.

Giving statistical details, he said that the total forest area of the state was 21,876.45 sq km, which was 11.14 per cent of the total geographical area of the state. In terms of forest area, Gujarat ranks 11th in the country. In particular, the number of trees outside the forest area has increased significantly by 47.18 per cent by the year 2025 compared to the year 2013.

On new plans, the Minister said a proposal to declare Mokar Sagar in Porbandar and Flamingo City in Kutch as Ramsar sites had been submitted to the central government.

In January this year, the ‘Chhari-Dhandh’ Conservation Reserve of Kutch was declared as the fifth Ramsar site of Gujarat, making it the state with the largest wetland area in the country (23 per cent). He added that over 17,000 wetlands were registered in the state.

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Under the central government’s Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI) scheme, the state has gradually increased the plantation of mangroves in the last three years and is ranked first in the country with a total plantation of 41,998 hectares. He noted

Also, proposals to develop Asia’s first desert-themed zoo in Deesa at Rs 30 crore and marine tourism in Kutch and Saurashtra at Rs 20 crore are in the works.