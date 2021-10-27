Check speeding, help accident victims: 100 interceptor and patrol vans added to Gujarat police fleet

To check instances of overspeeding on national and state highways and provide timely assistance to road accident victims, the Gujarat Police is now equipped with 48 interceptor vans and 42 highway patrol vans that will respond in real time.

The 100 vehicles, purchased at a cost of Rs 16.92 crore under the Gujarat Road Safety Fund, were flagged off by Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State (MoS) Home in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The Toyota Innova Crysta SUV interceptor vans are equipped with laser speed gun, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras and public address system and it will be used by traffic police officials in all national and state highways of Gujarat for patrolling and stopping instances of overspeeding and other traffic violations.

The highway patrol vans are Mahindra Bolero Camper SUVs equipped with tower lighting system, hydraulic portable first responder toolkit with hand pump for rescue operation, hydraulic jack, wood cutting saw, spotlight, caution tapes, foldable stretcher, wench, fire extinguisher and roof mounted all weather pan-tilt-zoom cameras with recording system.

“The traffic police in interceptor vans will patrol all state and national highways and expressways to ensure that traffic norms are being followed. Similarly, the highway patrol vans will be crucial to ensure the victims of road accidents get medical assistance within the ‘golden hour’,” the State Traffic Branch of the Gujarat Police in Gandhinagar said in its official statement.