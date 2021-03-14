Check Covid travel advisory before boarding trains, WR urges passengers

Western Railway issued an advisory Saturday urging passengers to check travel guidelines of their destination states before boarding trains. (Representational)

With several states announcing mandatory negative RT-PCR test reports for travellers on arrival, the Western Railway issued an advisory Saturday urging passengers to check travel guidelines of their destination states before boarding trains.

An advisory issued by Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railways, states: “In the wake of the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic in India, many states have issued conditions and restrictions for the arrival of persons from other states via air, rail, and road. A few states have made mandatory negative RT-PCR test results for passengers arriving in trains from other states at least 72-96 hours prior to their arrival. It has been often seen that due to lack of updated information, passengers boarding trains of Western Railways are facing inconvenience after they arrive at other states. It is hereby requested to passengers to avail full information about the travel guidelines advisory issued by the states they wish to travel to.”

Due to a surge in infections, several states have made negative RT-PCR test results mandatory for passengers arriving from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

As per the latest information, Rajasthan has made mandatory RT-PCR test report for travellers from Maharashtra and Kerala; Maharashtra has made the same mandatory for people arriving from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Goa; Uttarakhand has made it mandatory for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

States like Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura have sought negative RT-PCR test reports for people arriving from all states.