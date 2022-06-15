Cheated of Rs 35 lakh, Naroda Gam witness appeals for euthanasia

A witness in the Naroda Gam trial has requested Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to allow euthanasia for himself and his family after being allegedly cheated of Rs 35 lakh in a land transaction and the police’s inaction on it.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Imtiyaz Ahmed Hussein Kureshi (49) said, “I lost everything once in 2002 but I was young and I could rebuild myself. But now I’ve lost my life savings and I do not have the strength to go on with life anymore.”

In his representation dated June 10 addressed to the CM, Kureshi, who has a business of flag and banner printing, stated that he was “cheated of Rs 35 lakh” by one Salim Yasin Saiyed, who granted him possession over a plot of land. According to Kureshi, Saiyed had allegedly produced fraudulent papers of possession that came to light during the documentation process.

“Saiyed then told me that he could sell the plot to another party and on receiving money from the other party, he would pay back the Rs 35 lakh that I had paid. I approached Vejalpur police station the first time in February this year but no FIR was lodged. I also approached the deputy police commissioner but no action has been taken till date. I have no remedies left. I’ve lost all my life savings and my family and I are distressed,” said Kureshi.